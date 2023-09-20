Frozen Dessert Fans Keep the Category Lucrative Year-Round

They may be primarily thought of as warm-weather indulgences, but ice cream and frozen treats are popular year-round — in spite of evolving consumer diets, lingering supply chain woes and even inflation.

Raising the Bar

Aware of consumers’ unshakeable love for sweet frozen treats, Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market teamed with Casper’s Ice Cream to showcase the latter company’s Jolly Llama Half-Dipped Yogurt Bars across the grocer’s nearly 400 stores in 23 states. The recently launched line comes in Strawberry ’N Cream, Cool Mint Chip, Coffee Espresso, Lemon Cheesecake and Chocolate Fudge flavors, all containing just 100 calories each.

“In early June, Sprouts began introducing exclusive products to consumers under its New for You labeling program,” notes Reed Damon, chief marketing officer of Richmond, Utah-based Casper’s. “We were thrilled to find out that Jolly Llama would be included in the August edition of this exclusive program. Sprouts shared that it is focused on putting unique products in front of its shoppers, and this partnership helps build our credibility. Additionally, to entice the trial, Sprouts is offering the yogurt bars to their consumers at a promoted price of $4.99 every day for the remainder of 2023.”

According to Damon, “Over the last few years, we’ve noticed a shift in consumers seeking out frozen options that can accommodate a range of dietary needs, as well as healthier options. ... With Jolly Llama, it is really about the intersection of better-for-you and indulgence.”

As for the varieties offered in the Half-Dipped Yogurt Bars line, he observes: “Ice cream fans are constantly looking for new flavors. … Continuing to provide delicious and high-quality products while also ensuring these products continue to satisfy cravings with multiple textures and bold flavors will always be a trend we focus on.”