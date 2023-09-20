Frozen Dessert Fans Keep the Category Lucrative Year-Round

Accent on Indulgence
Despite better-for-you innovations in this space, the desire for old-school decadence persists — albeit with a difference.
“The McConnell’s customer wants an indulgence,” emphasizes Michael Palmer, owner and CEO of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, a dairy whose product lineup includes a new line of scratch-made organic ice creams. “They trust that we’re going to deliver on the finest ingredients, with flavor profiles that range from classic to more foodie.” Palmer adds that novel seasonal flavors can help keep interest alive when the weather cools.
A key part of McConnell’s business is retail partnerships with such grocers as Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s, which operates 27 upscale grocery stores in Southern California. “Over many years, they’ve been incredibly supportive,” affirms Palmer. “From a strategic standpoint, they offer valuable insight — relative to the category, certainly, but also in terms of what’s valuable to them and their customer base. … Their deep understanding of our customer has really helped us when it’s come to crafting our go-to-market strategy for some of these new products, whether launching products in new categories or, literally, making key merchandising decisions, from packaging to flavor profiles.”
Along with wellness and personalization, Palmer believes that going forward, sustainability will be an important trend in ice cream and frozen treats. “Packaging is a particular area of interest,” he says. “Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their choices.”
Frozen Disruptors
Who says that frozen treats need to be only ice cream, yogurt or their plant-based equivalents?
McConnell’s, for one, has debuted a line of 100% made-from-scratch cookies at grocery. According to Palmer: “[T]he cookies are fully baked and flash-frozen, allowing them to be conveniently ready after heating for just a few minutes in the oven. This is something we wanted to do to address consumers’ desires for an elevated yet effortless indulgence we’ve offered in our scoop shops for years.”
Then there’s Sebring, Fla.-based CitraPac Inc., which aims to disrupt the frozen fruit category with Nature’s Premium Fruit Pearls, a cryogenically frozen all-natural snack featuring a combination of real fruit, or fruit and creamy yogurt. Read more about this product in "Progressive Grocer Names Best New Products of 2023."