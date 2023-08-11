General Mills Sees Cereal Success With New Offerings

In line with the blurring of lines between breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, Minneapolis-based General Mills is taking note as interest in its iconic cereal brands expands beyond the morning meal.

“Our team always keeps consumer feedback in mind and pairs that with insights on flavor trends, consumption habits and evolving mealtime needs as we update existing offerings and bring new products to market to ensure our portfolio of General Mills products delivers on those consumer needs,” said Ricardo Fernandez, the company’s president, morning foods. “For example, we’re continuing to see demand across the food sector for innovations, including mini food items, which coincides with trends outside the food space for mini toys and other offerings. To match that demand, we launched a line of mini cereals in 2022 — including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese’s Puffs and Trix – which was so well received that we recently expanded to include Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs as well.”

[Read more: "General Mills, Fetch Rewards Roll Out Brand Loyalty Program"]

Adds Fernandez: “We also expect to see a continued push to expand our fan-favorite cereals outside the breakfast aisle and into the snack and dessert categories. We are already doing some of this with our Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Soft Baked Pillsbury Cookies, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Betty Crocker Baking Mixes and Trix Popcorn, and we will continue to bring new innovations to our General Mills portfolio.”