The craze for teeny-weeny versions of fan-favorite foods has now reached the breakfast aisle with General Mills Minis cereals. Available in Reese’s Puffs, with its signature peanut butter and chocolatey flavor; sweet Cinnamon Toast Crunch; and crispy, fruity Trix, the small round shapes mean more product by the spoonful. Minis are available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested $3.99 per full-sized 12.3-ounce box of any variety.