Premier Protein has expanded its ready-to-drink lineup with the launch of Premier Protein Almondmilk Non-Dairy Protein Shakes in Chocolate, Vanilla and Coffee flavors, the last one with the caffeine equivalent of one cup of coffee. Made with real almondmilk, the creamy shakes offer 20 grams of nondairy protein and just 5 grams of sugar, at around 160 calories per serving, with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. The shakes can be enjoyed on their own or as a nutritional boost to smoothies, cereal or overnight oats. A 4-pack of 11.5-ounce Tetra Pak containers of any flavor retails for a suggested $11.99. Premier Protein is a brand of BellRing Brands Inc.