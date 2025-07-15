Already known for its soft, sturdy buns, Ball Park Buns has now launched Ball Park Butter Buns in both hamburger and hot dog varieties. Offering rich, buttery flavor in every bite, the buns are an elevated choice for cookouts, weeknight dinners, and gatherings with friends and family, but also strong enough to hold up to juicy burgers, loaded hot dogs or anything else from the grill. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per 8-count package of 15-ounce hot dog buns or 1-pound package of hamburger buns. Ball Park Buns is a brand of baking industry leader Bimbo Bakeries USA.