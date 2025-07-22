Knowing that many like it hot, dairy-free cheese brand Daiya has added Chipotle Cheddar Shreds and Pepper Jack Slices to its portfolio. Made with the brand’s creamy, melty Daiya Oat Cream blend, both flavors offer a spicy kick. First-of-their-kind Chipotle Cheddar Shreds combine smoky, bold heat from real chipotle peppers with a sharp cheddar-style base and can be used in a range of recipes, while deli favorite Pepper Jack Slices serve up a silky cheddar-style base layered with real jalapeño and red bell peppers for just the right amount of heat in sandwiches. The items are now available at retailers across North America, with a 7.1-ounce bag of Chipotle Cheddar retailing and a 7.8-ounce package of Pepper Jack both retailing for a suggested price range of $4.99-$5.99.