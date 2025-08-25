Beloved candy brand Skittles is making a serious bid to own the swicy space in its category with Skittles Gummies Fuego. Each pack contains a remix of five bold Skittles flavors — Mango, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry and Lemon — now coated in a tangy chili layer that adds a spicy twist to the familiar sweet treat. This latest innovation joins the Mars Inc. brand’s growing lineup of novel products, including Skittled POP’d, Skittles Littles and Skittles Gummies. Skittles Gummies Fuego is currently available for purchase through TikTok Shop while supplies last, at $10.99 for four 5.8-ounce packs, giving fans an exclusive first taste before the item arrives on shelves nationwide in January 2026. Consumers will also be able to find Skittles Gummies Fuego at select retailers this fall as part of a limited rollout. The suggested retail prices will be $2.59 per 5.8-ounce pack and $1.99 per 4.2-ounce pack, although the price will vary by retailer.

;