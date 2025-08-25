Bonne Maman, the No. 1 premium preserves brand in the United States, has now come out with easy-to-spread Concord Grape Fruit Spread, featuring generous amounts of premium Concord grapes in an elevated take on a perennial pantry staple. True to the brand’s promise, Concord Grape Fruit Spread is made with simple, recognizable ingredients and no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors. The product is also Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher and gluten-free. Packaged in Bonne Maman's classic 13-ounce glass-embossed jar, the spread retails for a suggested $6.99.