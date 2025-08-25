Family- and woman-owned Bigelow Tea, the No. 1 tea brand in the United States, has added to its Signature line Golden Turmeric Honey Herbal Tea plus Adaptogens. Featuring adaptogens, herbs and spices that help the body acclimate to physical, mental and emotional stress while supporting balance and overall well-being, in addition to other high-quality ingredients, the soothing beverage helps tea enthusiasts find relief from everyday stress. The tea’s earthy quality comes from turmeric, an adaptogen prized through the centuries for supporting the body’s ability to manage stress. Additional adaptogens in the tea are tulsi leaf (holy basil) and dandelion root, both of which have long been used to restore and maintain balance, offering gentle support for the sympathetic nervous system. Meanwhile, a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom, followed by a touch of honey, delivers a sweet finish to the beverage. Flavor-forward and functionally inspired, the naturally caffeine-free tea can be enjoyed hot or iced, any time of day. The suggested retail price for a 1.06-ounce box of 18 teabags is $3.49.