Pork producer Prairie Fresh has now turned its attention to one of America’s favorite foods: bacon. Crafted with a signature cure trusted by top national foodservice chains, the line of naturally hardwood-smoked bacon comes in Applewood Smoked (12 ounces), Hickory Smoked (12 and 16 ounces) and Hickory Smoked Thick Cut (16 ounces) varieties. An L-board package of either variety has a suggested retail price of $6.49 for 12 ounces and $7.99 for 16 ounces. Backed by a connected U.S. food system called the Prairie Fresh Way, the brand is well positioned to compete in the $7 billion bacon category, which has 74% household penetration and the highest sales of any processed meat. The launch is supported by the company’s Now THAT’S Pork. campaign, digital and social advertising, influencer partnerships, and on-pack QR codes linking to recipes. Prairie Fresh pork is produced, sold and marketed by Seaboard Foods and processed in Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri.