Walgreens' Nice! Brand Enters Breakfast Aisle

Drug store chain Walgreens is expanding its private label portfolio and bringing more affordable options to the breakfast aisle.

In late May, the retailer expanded its Nice! private brand to include cereals, granolas, instant oatmeal and oats. The launch marks Walgreens’ first-ever entry into the breakfast category.

“Breakfast has been a white space that’s been missing in our owned brand portfolio for some time,” said Emily Cowan, Walgreens associate manager of owned brand commercialization for Grocery & Pet. Especially now with people being more cost conscious, this was a big area for us to get into. With grocery as a whole, we're looking to focus on making sure we have all the core staples a customer would need. And the breakfast category definitely fits that.”

The new Nice! Items include the following:

Cereal – Marshmallow Treasures, Cinnamon Squares, Toasted Honey O’s, Fruit Circles, Toasted O’s and Frosted Wheats: $1.99

– Marshmallow Treasures, Cinnamon Squares, Toasted Honey O’s, Fruit Circles, Toasted O’s and Frosted Wheats: $1.99 Granola – Oats and Honey Granola and Protein Oats and Honey: $3.99

– Oats and Honey Granola and Protein Oats and Honey: $3.99 Instant Oatmeal – Cinnamon Apple, Maple & Brown Sugar and a 10-pouch Variety Pack that also includes Cinnamon Spice: $3.49 each (or two for $6)

– Cinnamon Apple, Maple & Brown Sugar and a 10-pouch Variety Pack that also includes Cinnamon Spice: $3.49 each (or two for $6) Oats – Quick Oats and Old Fashioned Oats: $4.49 each (or two for $8)

“We have the sharpest price point for private label cereal on the market and when you compare the taste and quality of our Nice! cereals and oatmeal to national brand equivalents that can retail for $6 or more,” added Cowan. “Customers will quickly realize how much value they’re getting from our products, especially at this time when people are being smarter with their spending to stretch their budgets.”

Walgreens said it plans to expand its private label breakfast offerings, with refrigerated egg bites planned for release later this summer.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.