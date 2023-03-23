PLMA Reveals 2023 Private Label Hall of Fame Inductees

The Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes Brenda Lord of CVS Health, which recently debuted a line of personal care products.
The Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was inducted March 22 during the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA)’s Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla. Presented by PLMA and Store Brands magazine, a Progressive Grocer sister publication, the Private Label Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the global private-brand industry.
This year, the Hall of Fame honored 16 individuals in four categories: Next Gen Private Label Leader, Private Brand Innovator, Private Brand Champion and Lifetime Achievement.
“We proudly celebrate the outstanding achievements of these proven leaders and innovators,” said Peggy Davies, president of New York-based PLMA. “Their hard work and dedication are instrumental to the success of the store-brands business.”
Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is as follows:
Next Gen Private Label Leader
Anthony Cera III, Own Brands Manager, Perishables, SpartanNash
Colleen Kangas, President, Purcell International
Angela LePore, Senior Manager, Private Brands Product Development, Simmons Pet Food Inc.
Andy Russick, VP, Sales and Marketing, Pacific Coast Producers
Jill Sando, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer, Target
“The 16 honorees represent the best of the best from across the world of private label and showcase the depth of talent the industry has to offer,” said Greg Sleter, Store Brands’ executive editor and associate publisher. “This august group of retailers and suppliers have had a major impact on the private label business and will continue to do so in the years ahead.”