PLMA Reveals 2023 Private Label Hall of Fame Inductees

The Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was inducted March 22 during the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA)’s Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla. Presented by PLMA and Store Brands magazine, a Progressive Grocer sister publication, the Private Label Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the global private-brand industry.

This year, the Hall of Fame honored 16 individuals in four categories: Next Gen Private Label Leader, Private Brand Innovator, Private Brand Champion and Lifetime Achievement.

“We proudly celebrate the outstanding achievements of these proven leaders and innovators,” said Peggy Davies, president of New York-based PLMA. “Their hard work and dedication are instrumental to the success of the store-brands business.”

Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is as follows:

Next Gen Private Label Leader

Anthony Cera III , Own Brands Manager, Perishables, SpartanNash

Colleen Kangas , President, Purcell International

Angela LePore , Senior Manager, Private Brands Product Development, Simmons Pet Food Inc.

Kristin Provost , Senior Manager, Category Insights, Topco Associates LLC

Private Brand Innovator

Alicia Cook , Category Director, Save A Lot

Casey Creegan , Manager of Merchandising, Love’s Travel Stops

Roger Scommegna , CEO, Flying Blue Imports

Guido Tremolini , President/Co-Owner, G.S. Gelato

Private Brand Champion

Shane Brown , Director, Own Brand Sourcing, Giant Eagle Inc.

Jill Clark , VP, Sales and Marketing, Dutch Gold Honey Inc.

Andrea Collaro , Senior Director, Owned Brands, Brand Management/Product Development, Walgreens Co.

Kristie Nicolosi, CEO, The Kingswood Co.

Lifetime Achievement

Brenda Lord , VP, Private Brands, CVS Health

Nancy Ragozzino , President, Ragozzino Foods Inc.

Andy Russick , VP, Sales and Marketing, Pacific Coast Producers

Jill Sando , EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer, Target

“The 16 honorees represent the best of the best from across the world of private label and showcase the depth of talent the industry has to offer,” said Greg Sleter, Store Brands’ executive editor and associate publisher. “This august group of retailers and suppliers have had a major impact on the private label business and will continue to do so in the years ahead.”