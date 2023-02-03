CVS Debuts Personal Care Brand

CVS Health recently announced the launch of its latest private label brand that aims to “celebrate and embrace individuality” in the personal care space.

The new one+other brand (pronounced as one another) offers more than 200 self-care staples, from cotton balls and nail polish remover to tweezers, eyelash curlers, body wash, brushes, hair accessories and more. The pharmacy retailer said that more products will be added to the brand throughout 2023.

CVS cited a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on its behalf showing that while 91% of Americans agree self-care is important, one in three (34%) Americans do not see themselves reflected in the self-care movement, and nearly four in 10 (38%) Americans say they can’t afford to practice self-care. The retailer said the brand offers self-care staples at an affordable price, and that one+other’s marketing campaign will showcase diverse voices and faces of all “genders, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, ages, disabilities and body types.”

“Bringing health in beauty to the forefront of our assortment and marketing decisions is imperative as we work to ensure consumers can find the solutions they’re seeking to look and feel their best every day,” said Andrea Harrison, VP of merchandising, beauty and personal care at CVS Health. “The launch of one+other improves the shopability of our essential products and ladders back to our commitment to make self-care more accessible and inclusive for everyone.”

The line is now available in-store and online.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has over 300,000 colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.