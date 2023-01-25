CVS Names New Chief Consumer Products Officer

CVS Health has named its new incoming chief product officer for consumer goods.

Amy Bricker will join the pharmacy retailer in February and report to CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch in the newly created role, overseeing the retailer’s consumer product offerings. Bricker’s hiring was announced alongside the hiring of David Joyner, who will rejoin the company as executive VP and president of Pharmacy Services.

"David and Amy are accomplished leaders with proven track records of anticipating and meeting customer and client needs," said Lynch. "David has deep experience in pharmacy benefit management that will help us deliver on our growth strategy for the business. Every element of our strategy puts consumers first, with a particular focus on the products and services they use to stay well. Amy's passion and proven leadership will be invaluable assets as we continue to deliver on that strategy."

Bricker has nearly 20 years of health care experience, most recently serving as president of Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit management organization. Joyner, a former CVS Health executive, brings more than 34 years of health care and pharmacy benefit management experience to the retailer.

"CVS Health has unmatched opportunities to enhance and launch consumer products that make care simpler and more affordable," said Bricker. "I'm incredibly excited to join the company at a pivotal time in health care."

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has over 300,000 colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.