CVS Names EVP, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel

CVS Health has hired Sam Khichi as EVP, chief policy officer and general counsel, effective Feb. 13. According to the company, he will lead the legal, compliance and government affairs teams that support CVS Health strategy to make health care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health outcomes for all.

“Sam brings diversified experience to many key issues for CVS Health, including geopolitical matters, data privacy and compliance,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “He has an exceptional track record of managing complex health care business and legal strategies.”

Khichi will become a member of the company’s executive leadership team and report to Lynch. Prior to joining CVS Health, Khichi led significant transformations at large-scale health care organizations. He worked at Becton Dickinson as EVP, corporate development, public policy, regulatory affairs and general counsel. He joined Becton Dickinson through the acquisition of C.R. Bard, where he was SVP, general counsel and secretary, and previously held the role the chief administrative officer, SVP and general counsel at Catalent Pharma Solutions.

“This is an exciting time to join CVS Health and be part of a team whose strategy is redefining how health care is delivered in this country,” Khichi said. “I have long admired CVS Health for its innovation and leadership in advancing the consumer health care experience. Achieving transformation of this scale requires changing the way information is shared and technology utilized by consumers, employers and providers, and CVS Health is uniquely positioned to lead this change.”

Khichi succeeds Tom Moriarty, who plans to retire in April. Moriarty has played a critical role in many significant CVS Health moments, from the company’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic to helping lead transformative health care acquisitions.

Meanwhile, CVS recently attained third-quarter revenues of $81.2 billion, an increase of 10% compared with the prior year, which CVS said was driven by growth across all segments. CVS revised its full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $3.12 to $3.22 from $7.23 to $7.43, and raised its full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.55 to $8.65 from $8.40 to $8.60. The company also raised its full-year 2022 cash flow from operations guidance range to $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion from $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

