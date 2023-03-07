Dollar General Ramps Up Private Label Offerings

Upping its investment in private brands, Dollar General Corp. has reformulated and rebranded its dog and cat food line, Nature’s Menu. The company is now touting the line as a premium-brand pet food available at a value price.

Nature’s Menu dry pet foods are crafted with natural ingredients, including real beef, lamb or farm-raised, cage-free chicken as the No. 1 ingredient. According to Dollar General, these pet foods contain vegetables and wholesome grains and are free from corn, soy, wheat, fillers, animal byproducts, and artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Nature’s Menu dry pet food products are enhanced with prebiotics and probiotics to help support healthy digestion, and they feature added vitamins, minerals and other trace nutrients, among them omega-3 and -6 fatty acids for healthy skin and coats.

“Our team of brand managers and buyers strive to ensure each private-brand item we develop focuses on the needs of our customers and their families. Such is the case with Nature’s Menu, Dollar General’s exclusive super-premium dog and cat food brand,” said Jackie Li, SVP of private brands and global sourcing at Dollar General. “Nature’s Menu is made by a family-owned and -operated company in the U.S.A and, like other DG private brands, is backed by our 100% satisfaction guarantee. We are pleased to bring this exceptional premium brand of pet food to market.”

Nature’s Menu dry pet food is available chainwide in 5- and 15-pound packages of dog food in Chicken, Lamb or Beef with Brown Rice varieties; a 5-pound Chicken and Brown Rice puppy food package; and a 3.5-pound Chicken and Brown Rice cat food package.

This summer, Nature’s Menu will debut a newly reformulated wet pet food, made in the United States.

Dollar General also recently launched an exclusive new home scent assortment, Koze Place. Developed by Maesa Inc. LLC, Koze Place features products designed with world-renowned perfumers to create fragrances inspired by and extracted from nature to bring sensorial experiences into the home. This is another offering being touted by the discount retailer as a “premium experience at an affordable price.”

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,000 stores in 47 states as of Jan. 28. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.