Dollar General Launches Expansive Collection of Gummy Vitamins, Supplements

Discount chain Dollar General has announced a new retailer-exclusive line of gummy health and wellness supplements. Approximately 10 OhGood! gummy vitamin products are available chainwide, and the complete product line which includes additional offerings is available at approximately 11,000 Dollar General stores.

“Vitamins and supplements can be beneficial for many of our customers, particularly those with certain medical conditions or dietary restrictions,” said Dr. Albert Wu, Dollar General’s chief medical officer. “In those instances, gummies can be an option and may promote adherence to a daily regimen.”

The OhGood! collection is non-GMO, gluten-free and made with natural flavors, offering supplement options for those looking to save money. Additionally, select products within the line are vegan or vegetarian.

The full collection of the Dollar General-exclusive gummies include:

Vitamin D

Black Elderberry

Women’s Multivitamin

Men’s Multivitamin

Kids’ Multivitamin + Probiotic

Apple Cider Vinegar

Hair, Skin and Nails

Vitamin B12 + D3

Melatonin (Available in 5 mg and 10 mg)

Several additional OhGood! products are available at select stores includes:

Probiotic

Zinc

Vitamin C + Zinc

Kids’ C + Zinc

Cranberry

Kids’ Melatonin

Collagen

Prenatal + DHA

“Everything we do at Dollar General is centered around our customers,” said Jackie Li, SVP of private brands and global sourcing at Dollar General. “As health and wellness is top of mind with our shoppers, we are proud to deliver this line of high quality gummy supplements exclusively at Dollar General under our own brand, OhGood!. These items will not only aid our customers’ daily needs but will do so at a fantastic value.”

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 18,566 stores in 47 states as of July 29. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.