General Mills, Fetch Rewards Roll Out Brand Loyalty Program

General Mills and consumer rewards app Fetch Rewards have launched the Good Rewards loyalty program. Expanding on the companies’ existing partnership, Good Rewards provides members with exclusive offers on the CPG company’s portfolio of more than 45 brands, along with access to free loyalty benefits every time they purchase General Mills products, plus personalized special offers. Good Rewards is available in the Fetch app and is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“We have seen a shift in the way consumers interact with brands,” noted Doug Martin, chief brand and disruptive growth officer at Minneapolis-based General Mills, whose brands include Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s and Wanchai Ferry. “This partnership with Fetch Rewards will allow us to meet our consumers with personalized, digital-first experiences and rewards that best meet their own needs. Good Rewards will be the first program of its kind for General Mills, and we are excited to bring our consumers a fun, easy opportunity to save on groceries, no matter where they shop, which of our brands they love or which they choose to put in their cart.”

Fetch Rewards works directly with CPG companies, retailers and restaurants to give consumers access to free rewards with every purchase. The Fetch Rewards app enables shoppers to amass rewards points by submitting pictures of any retail or grocery receipt. Points can then be redeemed for free gift cards, merchandise and more within the app.

“Adding the General Mills portfolio to the Fetch app brings consumers savings on a 150-year-old legacy of brands beloved in almost every household in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with General Mills by bringing Good Rewards to millions of shoppers all over the nation,” said David Sommer, chief customer officer of Madison, Wis.-based Fetch Rewards. “By shifting into a digital program, the team will be able to learn and optimize more effectively to meet the needs of customers. It also allows for a holistic understanding of consumer behavior and enables teams to act on insights quickly and effectively, ultimately engaging with consumers in the strongest way possible, driving long-term value.”

Since its 2017 launch, the Fetch Rewards app has gained more than 15 million active users who have submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $300 million in rewards points.