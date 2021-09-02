Fetch Rewards Adds Marie Quintana to Board of Directors

Consumer loyalty and retail rewards app Fetch Rewards has added Marie Quintana to its board of directors. Quintana brings to the role extensive experience as a corporate executive, with a particular focus on diversity, inclusion and multicultural marketing.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Marie Quintana to our board,” said Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Madison, Wisconsin-based Fetch, which also has offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco. “With her background in CPG marketing and her proven track record of championing transformative diversity and inclusion initiatives, her guidance and leadership will be invaluable as Fetch works to better serve its customer base and enhance its company culture.”

Currently EVP of communications and CMO at the Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, where she led the organization’s first integrated national marketing campaign, Quintana was previously SVP of multicultural sales and marketing at Purchase, New York-based PepsiCo, in which capacity she launched the first PepsiCo Corporate Multicultural Center of Excellence. While at PepsiCo, she developed strategy for the company’s multicultural markets and pioneered an integrated approach to aligning its brands, retail activations and community initiatives.

Among other professional accolades, she has been named a Top Woman in Grocery by Progressive Grocer in 2007 and 2011, one of the Top 50 Hispanic Women in Business by Hispanic Business Magazine and among the Top 5 Latina Executives by Latina Style Magazine. Quintana also later served as a host of PG’s 2012 and 2016 Top Women in Grocery gala events.

Additionally, she sat on the boards of directors for Catholic Charities, Dallas and for the Network of Executive Women, and was chair of the Corporate Advisory Board for Latina Style Magazine.

“Fetch Rewards is leading the way to become the world’s rewards program,” said Quintana. “They have captured the hearts of consumers in new and innovative ways, and I am thrilled to become part of this amazing organization. I look forward to helping Fetch Rewards to continue to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.”

Last year, Fetch hired Rukmini Banerjee as chief people officer, David Berk as chief technology officer and David Jesse as chief product officer.