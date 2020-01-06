Fetch Rewards Gains Chief People Officer

For those who don’t believe that digital loyalty programs are hot, check out the recent moves of Madison, Wis.-based Fetch Rewards, which offers an app that helps shoppers save on groceries: For the third time in the past few weeks, the company has revealed another high-profile c-suite hire. This time, it’s Rukmini Banerjee as chief people officer.

In her new role, Banerjee will create and oversee talent development efforts at Fetch, establishing establish training programs, designing career-pathing models, and recruiting new talent to the rapidly expanding company.

“The people within Fetch have been and will continue to be the root of our success as an organization,” noted Mike Kent, president and COO of Fetch. “Rukmini will be a champion for all people and lead people initiatives as we continue to grow and scale Fetch."

Educated in India, Banerjee comes to the company from CUNA Mutual Group, where she was VP of shared services. Before that, she was director of strategic operations for HSBC Bank's consumer and wholesale lending division and spent four years at GE in Australia, where she was a customer support leader and earned a Six Sigma Black Belt in Operations.

“I have been amazed to see and feel the tightness of the Fetch community,” noted Banerjee, a resident of Madison, Wis., where the company has its headquarters, along with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco. “There is a lot of transparency in decision-making and direction-setting of the organization. The passion of every employee to do the right thing for our users and for our partners is palpable.”

Fetch’s other recent executive hires are David Berk as chief technology officer and David Jesse as chief product officer

With nearly 8 million downloads its 2017 launch and 3 million-plus active users, Fetch has processed more than 340 million receipts so far and delivered almost $54 million in savings to its shoppers.