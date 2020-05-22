Fetch Rewards Names David Jesse Chief Product Officer

Consumer loyalty app Fetch Rewards has hired David Jesse as its chief product officer. In his new role, Jesse role will lead the product team with a focus on innovation, design and the ongoing refinement of the Fetch Rewards platform.

“David makes a fantastic addition to our leadership team, and I’m thrilled that he’s applying his proven skill set to ensure that we provide a world-class mobile experience that benefits our customers and brand partners,” said Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Madison, Wis.-based Fetch Rewards, which also has offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco.

A native of Madison and resident of Chicago, Jesse previously worked at Groupon, where he was a product executive for eight years and the company’s first head of product management and design. He and his team helped Groupon scale to handle tens of millions of users spending billions of dollars on the platform. Earlier, Jesse was VP of product management and business analytics at Gaia Interactive, and he spent seven years at eBay in a range of roles. He serves as a senior product advisor and coach, both independently and with Prodify.

Fetch Rewards also recently hired Shipt veteran David Burke as its new technology officer.

In the first four months of this year, Fetch Rewards has already delivered more than $21 million in savings to consumers who have scanned 130 million-plus receipts on the app, according to the company, which said that it anticipates increased use and is developing ways to advocate for consumers adjusting to new economic realities. Fetch Rewards works with hundreds of major brands from the likes of Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, MolsonCoors, General Mills and PepsiCo.

Since its 2017 launch, Fetch Rewards has been downloaded almost 8 million times, and it currently boasts more than 3 million active users. The company has also processed more than 340 million receipts to date and delivered nearly $54 million in savings to its shoppers.