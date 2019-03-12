Ecommerce Cold-Chain Provider Names James McCann to Board

Green Rabbit, an ecommerce cold chain logistics provider to the food industry, has appointed the appointment three executives from the grocery, retail and consumer goods industries to serve as independent members on its board of directors, including James McCann, the former CEO of Ahold USA.

“Green Rabbit is on a mission to become the delivery and fulfillment backbone of the perishable food and grocery industries,” said Joe Melville, co-founder and chief growth officer of Braintree, Mass.-based Green Rabbit. “The new independent board members will provide valuable strategic guidance to help us scale to meet the incredible market opportunity in front of Green Rabbit. Individually, we are fortunate to have each of these members on the board. Together, they provide a powerful combination of experience and blend of skills to help take Green Rabbit to the next level.”

McCann is an investor and/or board member for 34 companies encompassing the retail technology, food technology and consumer goods sectors, among them Bowery, Datasembly, Takeoff Technologies, Flashfood, Grillo’s Pickles, Fetch Rewards, Voicify, Deliv and Pensa Systems. Before becoming an early-stage investor, he spent more than two decades in the grocery industry. His career included stints as the CEO of several Tesco businesses in Europe and Asia, Carrefour France, and Ahold’s U.S. business. In his spare time, he’s a volunteer pilot for PALS, helping patients get to and from medical treatments center. McCann is also a trustee at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

McCann left the newly merged Ahold Delhaize organization in 2016 and was succeeded by Kevin Holt. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Green Rabbit’s other board appointees were Paal Gisholt, founder and CEO of AQ Nutrition, a Duxbury, Mass.-based direct-to-consumer nutrition business, and Roger McEldowney, a senior advisor at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Chocolate Delivery Systems and manager of RMACK Candy Solutions LLC, also in Buffalo.