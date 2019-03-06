Deliv Names Former Ahold USA CEO James McCann to Board of Directors

Deliv, a crowdsourced, last-mile logistics company specializing in same-day delivery, has added international retail and grocery expert, author and tech investor James McCann, formerly the CEO of Ahold USA, to its board of directors.

McCann’s grocery industry experience includes leading businesses for Tesco before being named CEO of Carrefour’s French business, one of the largest superstore chains in the world. He was also chief commercial officer for Ahold in the Netherlands, before taking the helm of Ahold USA, which he guided through a major transformation and a subsequent merger with Delhaize.

Having left Ahold Delhaize in 2016, McCann is currently an active investor in up-and-coming grocery, food tech and consumer goods companies, as well as the author of the book “Startups and the Tech Revolution: An Essential Guide.”

“Anyone who has ever talked to James instantly recognizes his value,” said Daphne Carmeli, founder and CEO of Menlo Park, Calif.-based Deliv. “James encourages, educates and inspires. With his unique background in business leadership and tech, James is focused on game-changing technological advancements and will no doubt fuel and accelerate our growth trajectory.”

“I am delighted to be investing in and joining Deliv’s board of directors at such an exciting time – for the company, the larger industry and society as a whole,” noted McCann. “Daphne and her team have done an outstanding job of building a unique delivery technology platform that is essential for the future of retail.”

Working with more than 5,000 businesses including 25 of the nation’s top national omnichannel retailers, along with leading ecommerce companies, local businesses and traditional parcel carriers, Deliv operates in 35 markets and more than 1,400 cities.