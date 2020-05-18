Fetch Rewards Hires Shipt Vet for Technology Role

Fetch Rewards, which operates a consumer loyalty app for grocery and other retail shoppers, has a new technology officer.

David Berk joins the Wisconsin-based company after working a similar job for Shipt, a grocery delivery provider. Target bought Shipt in 2018. Before working at Shipt, Berk “helped launch Spotlight Search at Apple, the world's second largest search engine used by over 400 million iOS and MacOS users daily,” Fetch said. “Much of the initial technology was developed at Topsy Labs, acquired by Apple in 2013, where Berk served as vice president, operations.”

“David has deep expertise in scaling technology platforms and he will be a great asset to Fetch as we look to engage with our ever-expanding user base. I'm excited by his forward thinking and concepts related to making Fetch a world class platform for consumers and our brand partners," said Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Fetch Rewards.

Fetch said Monday that Berk will help craft the technical vision for Fetch as it further expands its user base and fosters its relationships with the world's largest consumer companies. Fetch launched in 2017 and said that since then, consumers have downloaded its tool nearly 8 million times. The company said it has 3 million active users and has processed more than 340 million receipts, resulting in some $54 million worth of savings to consumers who use Fetch.

Since the beginning of 2020, Fetch said it has “delivered more than $21 million in savings to consumers who have scanned over 130 million receipts on the app.” As the pandemic continues and consumers keep dealing with job and income loss, Fetch said it anticipates that more of those shoppers will seek out grocery and retail discount programs. Among the brands involved with Fetch include Kraft Heinz, Unilever, MillerCoors, Pepsi, and Abbott Nutrition.