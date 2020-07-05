Wakefern Names 2 VPs

Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. has promoted Laura Kind to VP of brand strategy and hired Ranjana Choudhry as VP of advertising and social media.

Kind has quickly built a strong track record since joining Wakefern in December 2018 as director of own brands marketing and packaging. She played a key role in the design, positioning and launch of Wakefern’s latest private brands, Bowl & Basket and Paperbird.

In her new role, Kind will oversee strategic brand management for the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage banners, and work to differentiate these banners in the marketplace, shape their brand identities and ensure connectivity in all customer-facing initiatives.

Before coming Wakefern, Kind was director of brand at Jet.com, an e-commerce company owned by Walmart, where she built the company’s award-winning private brand, winning several awards for its packaging and design. She has also held marketing leadership roles at Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue.