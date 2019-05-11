ShopRite Launches New Private Brands

ShopRite is making changes to its store brands, introducing several thousand newly branded products under the premium labels of Bowl & Basket and Paperbird.

The grocer unveiled details for the new private brands that parent company Wakefern Food Corp. announced during its annual shareholder meeting on Oct. 24. The two new store-brand lines, Bowl & Basket (food) and Paperbird (household products), will offer high-quality foods and products at an everyday value, the retailer said.

ShopRite said the new lines are part of a transformation of the supermarket’s own brands with newly designed and carefully crafted products, starting with about 100 items in November and expanding to 300 by the year’s end. More than 3,500 newly branded products will be on shelves by the end of 2021.

To streamline and simplify the shopping experience for customers, the retailer said that its existing ShopRite, ShopRite Kitchen, ShopRite Trading Company and Cape Gourmet food brands will convert over time to Bowl & Basket and Paperbird.

“The launch of Bowl & Basket and Paperbird is the catalyst for an ambitious redesign of ShopRite store brands,” said Chris Lane, EVP of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative and the merchandising, logistics and distribution arm for all ShopRite stores. “We are ready to deliver this next generation of innovative, high-quality and exciting own-brand products at ShopRite.”

ShopRite said that the new flagship brands combine the best of value and innovation, “with a distinct and modern brand style and ethos.”