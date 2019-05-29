Wakefern/ShopRite Associates Win 2019 YWCA TWIN Awards

Employees of retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. and ShopRite of Carteret were among the recipients of the 2019 YWCA Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) Awards, which were presented at a May 16 dinner at the Parsippany Hilton, in New Jersey.

Hosted by the nonprofit Elizabeth, N.J.-based YWCA Union County, the awards pay tribute to the achievements and significant contributions made by women within their industries in managerial, executive, supervisory and/or professional roles, as well as recognizing businesses whose policies and practices encourage high achievement by women and that promote equal advancement opportunities for women of diverse backgrounds.

The Wakefern honorees were Melissa Sungela, VP of corporate finance and tax; Grace Cuffy, senior supervising paralegal; Susan Miller, senior supervisor, asset protection, and Tina Brandt, supervisor of fresh bake merchandisers, while the ShopRite winners were Theresa Serluco, CFO and an owner and operator, ShopRite of Carteret; Peggy Broccoli, manager of front end, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. (SRS); and Eleanor Fallon, manager, SRS Envoy Services LLC.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises 50 members who independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs more than 70,000 people, and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey. The company is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

ShopRite, a registered trademark of Wakefern, has 276 supermarkets throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, serving more than 6 million customers each week.