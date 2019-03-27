Price Rite Marketplace Brings Rebrand to Connecticut

Price Rite Marketplace has revealed plans to roll out its new look and enhanced shopping experience at five Connecticut stores in Cromwell, New Britain, West Hartford, Wethersfield and Windsor. The revamped store concept, piloted at three Pennsylvania locations, features special deep discounts and improved fresh offerings.

Grand-opening weekend for the renovated Connecticut stores kicks off on March 29, when customers can expect even lower prices on hundreds of items, new private label and organic products, and redesigned interiors.

“We are pleased with the success from our three-store pilot in Pennsylvania, where customers really responded to the new streamlined shopping experience and updated product mix,” noted Price Rite Marketplace President Jim Dorey. “Now we’re proud to introduce this new store concept to our Connecticut shoppers in Cromwell, New Britain, West Hartford, Wethersfield, and Windsor. We’ve taken what we learned in Pennsylvania and applied it to these five Connecticut stores. It’s the next step as we begin to roll out these important changes at all our stores.”

The pilot of the Pennsylvania stores rolled out last October to test the new store layout and focus on money-saving features. Customers particularly responded the Drop Zone deals and abundance of fresh, affordable meat and produce, resulting in many new customers and higher store traffic. The Pennsylvania pilot also garnered the National Grocers Association Creative Choice Award for outstanding marketing and merchandising in the supermarket industry.

Building on the success of this pilot, the Connecticut stores will also feature a new store design with quality products and deep discounts, including the new Price Rite Marketplace Drop Zone. The section has been conceived as a unique in-store destination where customers can find items that typically priced at $5 or under.

Additionally, Price Rite Marketplace has reduced everyday prices on hundreds of items across the store. In-store “Spot on Savings!” and “Amazing Value!” signage, with easy-to-find and easy-to-shop bright red “spots” popping up in every aisle, will alert customers to weekly deals.

The colorful new store décor now includes a market-style produce department with LED lighting and a bakery department featuring The Sweet Spot dessert case.

The Connecticut stores will also offer a broader assortment of Wholesome Pantry products, with free-from, organic, and gluten-free selections; high-quality meat offerings from such brands as Certified Angus Beef, Perdue’s No Antibiotics Ever Chicken, Wholesome Pantry organic chicken, and Oasis Halal; a double-your-money-back guarantee on Price Rite Marketplace brand products; and, when customers are ready to pay for their items, self-service checkouts for greater speed and convenience.

To mark the reopenings, Price Rite Marketplace is holding community celebrations on March 29 with music, free sampling, gift card giveaways and other activities at the five Connecticut stores. Ahead of the event, a creative promotional strategy focused on “Spot on Savings!” will blanket the communities surrounding the stores.

Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Price Rite Marketplace operates 65 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland and Virginia. Parent company Wakefern is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 list of the top grocers in the United States.