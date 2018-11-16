ShopRite Offers No-Antibiotics-Ever Fried Chicken

ShopRite has converted its eight-piece grab-and-go fried chicken line to a no-antibiotics-ever (NAE) offering. Made from chickens raised in a cage-free environment, the hand-breaded product is cooked fresh throughout the day in trans-fat-free oil and carried exclusively at the banner operated by members of the Wakefern Food Corp. retailer cooperative.

Developed with Salisbury, Md.-based Perdue Farms and sold under the ShopRite Kitchen by Perdue label, the fried chicken line follows the 2017 introduction of exclusive NAE rotisserie chicken products, encompassing rotisserie chicken, roaster breast, and roaster leg quarters.

Additionally, the products are priced at or below most conventional rotisserie and fried chicken offerings.

ShopRite is providing recipes and meal inspirations featuring the NAE Fried Chicken, among them Southern Chicken and Waffles, Fried Chicken Game Day Spread and Leftover Fried Chicken Buffalo Chicken Salad.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, the largest supermarket co-op in the United States. With more than 274 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than 6 million customers each week. Wakefern is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.