Press enter to search
Close search

ShopRite Offers No-Antibiotics-Ever Fried Chicken

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

ShopRite Offers No-Antibiotics-Ever Fried Chicken

11/16/2018
ShopRite Offers No-Antibiotics-Ever Fried Chicken ShopRite Kitchens by Perdue
Leftover Fried Chicken Buffalo Chicken Salad is one of the recipe ideas provided by ShopRite for its new line of no-antibiotics-ever fried chicken

ShopRite has converted its eight-piece grab-and-go fried chicken line to a no-antibiotics-ever (NAE) offering. Made from chickens raised in a cage-free environment, the hand-breaded product is cooked fresh throughout the day in trans-fat-free oil and carried exclusively at the banner operated by members of the Wakefern Food Corp. retailer cooperative.

Developed with Salisbury, Md.-based Perdue Farms and sold under the ShopRite Kitchen by Perdue label, the fried chicken line follows the 2017 introduction of exclusive NAE rotisserie chicken products, encompassing rotisserie chicken, roaster breast, and roaster leg quarters. 

Additionally, the products are priced at or below most conventional rotisserie and fried chicken offerings.

ShopRite is providing recipes and meal inspirations featuring the NAE Fried Chicken, among them Southern Chicken and Waffles, Fried Chicken Game Day Spread and Leftover Fried Chicken Buffalo Chicken Salad. 

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, the largest supermarket co-op in the United States. With more than 274 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than 6 million customers each week. Wakefern is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

ShopRite Trading Company Private Label Line Debuts

Brand offers global gourmet, specialty foods

ShopRite Introduces In-Store Meal Kits

Gourmet-style entrees go for affordable prices

ShopRite Rolls Out New Meal Kits

Limited-edition offerings part of retailer’s Family Meals Month campaign

Wakefern to Offer Store-Brand Sourcing Program

Vendors, manufacturers can apply online to participate

RELATED TOPICS