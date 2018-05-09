ShopRite Rolls Out New Meal Kits

In honor of National Family Meals Month in September, ShopRite has introduced four chef-inspired, dietitian-approved meal kits that aim to simplify dinnertime prep.

Serving two and retailing for $11.99 each, the new ShopRite Kitchen Limited Edition Meal Kit offerings are Smoked Chicken Thighs with Korean Broccoli & Cauliflower, Grilled Chicken Breast with Couscous & Vegetables Bruschetta, Turkey Meatloaf with Sautéed Spinach & Butternut Squash, and Smoked Chicken Breast with Roasted Vegetables & Wheat Berry Feta Salad.

“Providing our shoppers with healthy, affordable and time-saving resources has always been a priority at ShopRite,” said Natalie Menza-Crowe, director of health and wellness at the Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative. “We are honored to take part in [the National Family Meals Month] campaign spearheaded by our partners at FMI, and we look forward to talking to our customers about the many benefits of sharing nutritious family meals.”

The annual campaign was created to educate shoppers about the benefits of sharing family meals and to enable families to enjoy more meals together.

All September long, ShopRite is leveraging its entire team of corporate and in-store dietitians to inspire and teach customers about ways to create nutritious and tasty family meals. The dietitians will host free food demonstrations, classes and events, in addition to distributing free recipe cookbooks, throughout the month.

“Here at ShopRite, we believe that mealtime is family time, and that there is power and value in sharing family meals,” affirmed Menza-Crowe. “Study after study has shown that families that make time to dine together are happier and healthier. It doesn't just benefit the individual. Family meals benefit our community as a whole.”

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than 6 million customers each week. Wakefern is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.