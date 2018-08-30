Grocers Get Set for September Family Meals Month

Tops at Family Meals

Also marking the occasion is Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops, which received honorable mention from FMI for its 2017 National Family Meals Month campaign.

“September is the perfect month to spotlight the long-term benefits of family meals, and start a conversation that encourages and inspires people to return to the kitchen,” noted Kathy Sautter, the northeastern grocer’s public and media relations manager. “Juggling the demands of modern life — school, sports, jobs and long commutes — can sabotage the best-laid plans for home-cooked meals. We want to help our shoppers make wholesome meals together, at home, a modern family tradition.”

To that end, Tops is offering shoppers the tools they need by offering family meal ideas online, in addition to encouraging community members to promise to share one more meal at home per week.

Consumers can make their Raise Your Mitt to Commit to One More Meal at Home per Week pledge official – and shareable – by posting a selfie on social media wearing their favorite oven mitt with the hashtag #familymealsmonth, and can follow Tops on Facebook and Twitter to join the conversation all month long.

Tops is also offering the Bring the Family Home Sweepstakes to help shoppers gather their entire families around the dinner table. Customers can go online to enter to win a Tops gift card (valued at $500) and a Southwest or Delta Air Lines gift card (valued at $1,000) to bring a loved one home to share a meal together during the holidays. Shoppers who buy any participating Tops branded product receive an extra entry into the sweepstakes for each item purchased during the program, which runs from Sept. 22 through Oct. 27.

“Interest in creating more opportunities for families to eat meals together is at a critical point in our society,” said Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “The will to return to the table exists, but families need a friendly, familiar voice to encourage, guide and help them. That voice comes from their neighborhood grocer.”

Serving customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt, SpartanNash operates 140 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. Additionally, through its MDV military division, the company is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries. SpartanNash is No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Tops operates 169 supermarkets, with five additional by franchisees under the Tops banner, employing more than 14,000 associates in upstate New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The company is No. 28 on PG's 2018 Super 50.