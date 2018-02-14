PBH Foundation Reveals Grocery Sector Awards
Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) has revealed its 14 Fruits & Veggies—More Matters Retail Role Models and Champions for 2017 and 2017 Supermarket Dietitians of the Year.
To be a Retail Role Model or Champion, businesses must show support for the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters brand by meeting criteria designed to boost brand exposure and community outreach. The Supermarket Dietitian of the Year award recognizes the top supermarket registered dietitians and/or health-and-wellness staff for their support of Fruits & Veggies—More Matters and the collective goal of the increasing the sale and consumption of fruit and vegetables.
The awards will be formally presented at an April 6 luncheon during PBH’s Annual Conference: The Consumer Connection, in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 4-6.
“The 2017 Retail Role Models and Champions continue to be strong advocates of the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters brand and national health campaign, as well as the mission of PBH to inspire and activate consumers to eat more fruit and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, dried, canned and 100 percent juice,” noted Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, president and CEO of Brentwood, Mo.-based PBH. “I’m excited by these retailers’ efforts to increase fruit and vegetable education, awareness and consumption which strengthens our collective work toward a healthier America.”
- K-VA-T Food Stores (two-time winner at this level of recognition)
- The Kroger Co. (six-time winner)
- Meijer, Inc. (seven-time winner)
- Niemann Foods/County Market (four-time winner)
- Redner’s Markets Inc. (six-time winner)
- Robins Air Force Base (four-time winner)
- Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. (six-time winner)
- Skogen’s Festival Foods (five-time winner)
- SpartanNash (three-time winner)
- Weis Markets Inc. (five-time winner)
- Hy-Vee Inc. (four-time winner at this level of recognition)
- Schnuck Markets Inc. (four-time winner)
- United Supermarkets (two-time winner)
- Wakefern Food Corp. (four-time winner)
- Johna Mailolli, Shoprite of Tallman/Inserra Supermarkets
- Ashley Martinez, The Kroger Co.
- Hillary Pride, Hannaford Supermarkets