PBH Foundation Reveals Grocery Sector Awards

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) has revealed its 14 Fruits & Veggies—More Matters Retail Role Models and Champions for 2017 and 2017 Supermarket Dietitians of the Year.

To be a Retail Role Model or Champion, businesses must show support for the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters brand by meeting criteria designed to boost brand exposure and community outreach. The Supermarket Dietitian of the Year award recognizes the top supermarket registered dietitians and/or health-and-wellness staff for their support of Fruits & Veggies—More Matters and the collective goal of the increasing the sale and consumption of fruit and vegetables.

The awards will be formally presented at an April 6 luncheon during PBH’s Annual Conference: The Consumer Connection, in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 4-6.