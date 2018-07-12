Wakefern Taps Nielsen Brandbank to Boost Ecommerce Content

Wakefern Food Corp. has chosen Nielsen Brandbank as its preferred content solution partner to capture and manage its private label and national-brand ecommerce and merchandising content.

In taking on this role, Nielsen Brandbank aims to bolster the Northeast retailer cooperative’s online presence by enhancing the customer experience through improved content quality assurance and optimizing overall online effectiveness across omnichannel platforms.

“As an organization, we are continually looking to improve the consumer experience both in the store and online,” noted Chris Lane, EVP of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern. “Maintaining complete and accurate data is a critical first step in providing consumers with the information they require to make an informed decision. Given Nielsen Brandbank’s global reputation for quality and accuracy, we are excited to begin this endeavor.” “Wakefern is a highly respected retailer within the United States, who has never fallen short when it comes to innovation and industry standards, creating an improved shopping experience for all, as well as driving efficiencies internally,” said Nielsen Brandbank Commercial Director North America Ray D’Aprile. “Nielsen Brandbank is well positioned to support Wakefern through its online journey by identifying the importance of data quality and strengthening Wakefern’s systems with the power of our digital product content.”

Chicago-based Nielsen Brandbank, a Nielsen-owned company since 2014, is the world's largest product content creation management and publishing solution for multichannel retailing, working with major multinational grocery and health and beauty retailers and more than 7,000 fast-moving consumer goods suppliers across 16 markets.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States with 50 member families that independently own and operate 344 retail supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market banners, Wakefern is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.