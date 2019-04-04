Wakefern Launches Shoppable Recipes

Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States and the merchandising and distribution arm for ShopRite stores, has partnered with New York-based technology company Chicory to make it easier for shoppers to send recipe ingredients directly into online shopping baskets on ShopRite’s ecommerce ordering site, shoprite.com.

Shoppers can scan Chicory’s network of about 1,000 recipe sites with 3.6 million recipes and simply click "get ingredients" at the bottom of the page. This prompts them to enter their ZIP code and select their ShopRite store of choice. Once they’ve logged into their ShopRite account, the ingredients are loaded into their shopping cart, so they can either complete the order online through ShopRite’s Shop From Home platform or use the list when they go to the store to shop.

“Chicory is proud to partner with Wakefern Food Corp. to bring recipe ingredients to the doors of consumers across the Northeast,” said Yuni Sameshima, Chicory CEO and co-founder. “They’ve been incredibly hands-on with our partnership, so it’s clear that they are committed to and believe in driving grocery ecommerce forward through innovative technologies. Wakefern has approached this partnership with the shopper experience as first priority, so we hold their dedication to the partnership and their consumer in high esteem.”

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, with 50 member families that independently own and operate 344 retail supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite, The Fresh Grocer and Dearborn Market banners, Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.