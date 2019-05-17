Press enter to search
05/17/2019
ShopRite Workers in Philly Area OK Contract
ShopRite of Haverford in Philadelpha, owned by Brown's Super Stores, closed earlier this year

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1776KS members at Philadelphia-area ShopRite Supermarkets have voted to ratify a new union contract for more than 2,500 employees of the Wakefern Food Corp. banner.

Associates from six southeastern Pennsylvania ShopRite employers – Ammons Supermarkets, Brown's Super Stores, Collins Family Market, Colligas Family Market, R & R ShopRite, and GMS Zallie Holdings – attended two union meetings on May 16 to hear details of the contract and vote on the tentative five-year agreement, which covers such issues as wage increases and benefit protections, the expansion of non-discrimination language, scheduling notification and additional shop stewards.

Negotiations between the two sides started early last year and continued over many months, concluding only this past May 3.

Philadelphia-based UFCW Local 1776KS represents more 35,000 union members, including supermarket workers in PennsylvaniaWest VirginiaOhio and New York.

Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative Wakefern, whose members operate more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

