Clif Bar Names Tyson Exec Sally Grimes as CEO

The consumer packaged goods industry gained a new female CEO with Clif Bar’s decision to name Tyson Foods executive Sally Grimes to lead its next phase of growth.

Grimes will join Clif Bar on June 1 and her hiring comes at pivotal time as the company pursues the next phase of a purpose-driven strategy of growth the founder maintains has broader meaning.

“To us, it’s an opportunity to take care of people, be of service to our communities and help build a more equitable and sustainable food system,” said Gary Erickson, Clif Bar founder and co-CEO. “Sally’s passion for what makes Clif unique will benefit our company culture and her track record for innovative thinking will help take us to the next level. We are thrilled to have Sally leading us forward.”

Grimes most recently served as Group President at Tyson Foods where she was responsible for the protein company’s $10 billion prepared foods business. In that role, Grimes drove record growth and spearheaded the development of some of the company’s most successful and innovative initiatives, according to a Clif Bar statement. Prior Tyson, Grimes held senior leadership positions at Kraft Foods, Newell Rubbermaid and The Hillshire Brands Company.

“I am honored to join this extraordinary company at a time when people are looking to brands to lead by example, something Clif Bar has been doing for nearly 30 years,” said Grimes. “Clif is in a unique position to not only innovate, but also drive meaningful change in our food system. Their focus on the long game is inspiring and offers endless potential.”

With the appointment of Grimes, Clif Bar founder, owners and current co-CEOs Erickson and Kit Crawford will remain on the company’s board of directors.