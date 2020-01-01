Tyson and Instant Brands Inc., creator of the Instant Pot, the No. 1-selling pressure cooker and multicooker in the United States, have joined forces to create Tyson Instant Pot Kits. Designed to cook in 20 minutes in an Instant Pot, the fully prepped kits have everything needed for a meal, including Tyson 100% all natural chicken made with no antibiotics ever, along with premium long-grain rice and flavorful sauces. The line comes in three culinary-inspired and on-trend varieties: Hatch Green Chile Chicken Casserole, Cajun Style Chicken and Rice, and Teriyaki Chicken and Rice. Each provides a hearty three to four servings. Retailing for a suggested retail price of $9.99, the kits have rolled out in select locations in supermarket refrigerated sections, with plans to expand nationwide this spring.