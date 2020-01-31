Tyson Launches a Smokin' New Initiative

Tyson Fresh Meats is teaming up with an elite team of pitmasters to enter competitive barbecue.

The pitmasters will compete in signature events such as the Memphis in May International Festival and the American Royal World Series of Barbecue, using products from the Tyson Fresh Meats portfolio of brands.

Barbecue-loving fans who follow the competition circuit will recognize the pitmasters comprising the Tyson Fresh Meats brand ambassador team: Tuffy Stone, Sterling “Big Poppa” Ball, Fred Robles, Tim Scheer and Justin McGlaun.

“Barbecue has long been one of America’s favorite pastimes, because it is uniquely universally loved,” said Ozlem Worpel, senior brand manager for Tyson Fresh Meats. “We’re thrilled to partner with these talented pitmasters who can draw on their deep expertise to showcase our breadth of high-quality products paired with America’s favorite flavors.”

Barbecue is seeing tremendous growth as its popularity continues to rise – both on the barbecue circuit and in backyards across America. Tyson Fresh Meats hopes to capitalize on the category’s popularity through this partnership, ultimately driving barbecue sales across retail and foodservice.

Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods Inc. is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair.