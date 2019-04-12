Grocers Capitalize on The New Meat Revolution

“There’s still a ton of different variations of meal kits, and people are looking for the right price point,” Harrison observes. “We found a couple that really work in our Tyson brand, where we have the raw-material meat, the prepackaged vegetables, the sauce that goes with it, and those have sold very well. But another area we’re looking at, not only for retailers, but in the extended version of home use for meal kits, is how can we be the protein providers in the right portions in the right sizes with the right flavors for those meals.”

Beyond the self-service meat case, he notes that even the full-service meat counter will undergo an evolution, with more value-added, case-ready and innovative items available.

“You see that already, more to the point where part of our value-added offering will end up being how can we provide products in a case-ready format that retailers can take out of, say, a vacuum-sealed mother bag and just slide right into a full-service case,” Harrison says.

Retailers are maximizing their case-ready assortments at a time when shoppers’ perception of case-ready meat has reached its highest favorability rating yet, according to IRI’s “State of Meat 2019” report. About 80% of shoppers believe that case-ready meat is as good as or better than meat that’s cut or packaged in-store.

In terms of which cuts to offer, “in beef, middle meats are driving most of the growth, and that’s your ribeyes and your most tender cuts of beef,” Stein points out. With a strong economy boosting consumer confidence, even higher-end cuts are seeing growth, including ribeye roast (14.2%), T-bone steak (13.9%) and bone-in strip steak (9.5%), according to the 2019 “Power of Meat” report.