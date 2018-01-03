Fresh Meat, Plant-Based Alternatives Gaining in Popularity

Although 81 percent of Millennials, 74 percent of Gen Xers, 66 percent of Boomers and 50 percent of Silents believe protein content is extremely or very influential when making grocery store purchases, the various age groups view protein differently, according to sales and marketing agency Acosta’s 2018 “Progressing Protein Palates” report.

While the older generations are more concerned with the health benefits of protein, younger consumers care about exercise recovery and feeling full, the research found.

“Our research shows that protein continues to be a mainstay in shopping baskets, but the kind of proteins shoppers are buying is evolving,” noted Colin Stewart, SVP, insights at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta. “Plant-based meat alternative sales are booming and popular with vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Another trend we’re seeing with protein is that shoppers are paying more attention to labels and product claims, but are overwhelmed and confused about what they mean.” The report delves into meat- and protein-buying behaviors, including: Fresh Meat Trends