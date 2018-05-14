Tyson Fresh Meats Introduces Certified Butcher Program

Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, has introduced the Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork Certified Butcher Program. The program, which is free of charge to retail partners, educates meat department staff on the brand and its product offerings through PowerPoint presentations and a video featuring Chef Mario Valdovinos and Certified Butcher Jamie Torrez. Participants then take two quizzes.

“We know that Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork customers expect their butchers to be knowledgeable about the product in their meat cases,” said Ozlem Worpel, senior brand manager at Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson. “We have worked hard to develop this program to ensure our partners receive superior education about the Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork products, brand history and their attributes.”

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive exclusive demonstrations, merchandising strategies and continued education. Successful completion of the training will also entitle participants to exclusive high-quality merchandise, including a Yeti Tumbler and an official Certified Butcher hat, as well as a certificate and in-store signage.