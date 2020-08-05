Press enter to search
Close search

Target Plans to Acquire 2nd Delivery Tech Company

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Target Plans to Acquire 2nd Delivery Tech Company

By Abby Kleckler - 05/08/2020
Target Plans to Acquire Another Delivery Tech Company
Target's acquisition of Deliv signifies a commitment to its e-commerce business and faster deliveries

Target is said to be closing in on a deal with same-delivery startup Deliv, an interesting move since Target has owned delivery service Shipt since December 2017. 

The Wall Street Journal reported the impending acquisition, saying that Target will buy the company's technology assets, and a number of Deliv's employees ⁠— including CEO Daphne Carmeli⁠ — will move over to the retailer. 

“Our game-changing fulfillment services—like order pickup, drive up and Shipt—have already made same-day delivery and pickup possible for millions of guests,” said Arthur Valdez, Target’s executive VP and chief supply chain & logistics officer. “This technology from Deliv is just one more example of how Target is investing for the future of local delivery.”

Carmeli wrote in an email to its employees that the last Deliv deliveries will take place on or before Aug. 4, 2020, as it slows down its operations. 

Menlo Park, California-based Deliv is no stranger to the grocery space, having ended its e-commerce partnership with Walmart in February 2019. Just a month before that, Deliv signed a partnership with Peapod Digital Labs, the digital and ecommerce arm of Ahold Delhaize USA. Last summer, James McCann, formerly the CEO of Ahold USA, was added to Deliv's board of directors.

As online grocery has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, Target isn't the only retailer focused on increases its delivery speeds. Walmart began offering Express Delivery with a two-hour guarantee earlier this month, seemingly a response to Amazon Prime Now. 

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Target Gleans 100% Growth in Digital Channels

Target Gleans 275% Growth in Digital Channels

E-commerce shines during COVID-19 as retailer extends additional employee benefits

The new service could help shoppers avoid delivery logjams

Walmart Launches Express Grocery Deliveries

The new service could help shoppers avoid delivery logjams

H-E-B Speeds Up Grocery Delivery

No membership fee or minimum order required

Technology Upgrades Existing Loyalty Programs

Loyalty Programs Profit from Technology Upgrades

Grocers are enhancing or completely reimagining what they offer

Related Topics

You May Also Like

E-Commerce
Deliv Names Former Ahold USA CEO James McCann to Board of Directors
Target Shipt
E-Commerce
Target Offering Same-Day Delivery Via Website