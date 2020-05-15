Hannaford Seeks to Hire 2K Workers

Hannaford Supermarkets wants to hire about 2,000 associates at stores across its five-state footprint of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts, according to a published report.

The Scarborough, Maine-based grocer embarked on the hiring push to support stores, current employees and customers during a time of increased demand amid coronavirus pandemic, as well as to provide additional capacity for the Hannaford To Go grocery pickup service, the Press Herald, in Portland, Maine, reported.

“We are actively growing the Hannaford team and expediting our efforts to hire and train new associates,” Hannaford Director of Talent Development Scott LeClair noted. “Expanding our team will allow us to better serve our customers while continuing to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our shoppers and associates.”

According to the food retailer, it has hired more than 2,200 store employees since mid-March. As part of the hiring effort, the banner said that it was working with major employers in the hospitality, tourism and retail fields to offer furloughed workers full- and part-time store-level job opportunities, including temporary positions, with a particular emphasis on the front end, stocking groceries and Hannaford To Go.

Operating more than 180 stores, Hannaford is part of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.