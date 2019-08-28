Hannaford Rolls Out Paid Parental Leave Benefits

Hannaford Supermarkets has unveiled new parental leave benefits that will provide qualifying full- and part-time associates with six weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months after the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child.

The benefits, which aim to support new parents and caregivers of all genders and gender identities, go into effect on Sept. 1.

“We see and appreciate that there is a wide spectrum of circumstances that brings families together, and we want to ensure we live up to what it means to be an inclusive employer in how we extend our care and support,” explained Margo Peffer, Hannaford’s VP of human resources. “Having easy access to tools and benefits that support well-being and balance in our personal and professional lives is important for all of us at Hannaford.”

Hannaford’s paid parental leave benefits join the competitive benefits already available to its associates, among them paid time off, health advocate, an employee assistance program (EAP), education reimbursement, health care, and short- and long-term disability coverage.

Added Peffer: “As a parent, I know firsthand the peace of mind that comes with meaningful support to focus on your loved ones after a key life event. I am proud that we are an early leader in being able to offer a benefit that will improve the health and well-being of our associates and their families.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of March 2018, 17 percent of civilian workers had access to paid family leave, and 89 percent had access to unpaid family leave, while 16 percent of private-industry workers had access to paid family leave, and 88 percent had access to unpaid family leave.

Food retailers that have instituted paid parental leave and adoption assistance benefits include Walmart and Dollar General.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 181 stores in in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 27,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.