Walmart Introducing New Attendance Policy

Walmart Inc. is rolling out a retooled attendance policy that includes a new paid-time-off (PTO) program for associates.

According to a blog post from the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer, the updates “are based directly on feedback from associates who wanted more flexibility when life happens, while also being rewarded for consistently showing up to work and serving our customers.”

Under the new policy, which goes into effect Feb. 2, eligible hourly Walmart employees can earn an additional 25 percent on the quarterly cash bonuses they now get based on store performance.

“We’re constantly testing, learning and seeking feedback to improve our stores for associates and customers,” noted Drew Holler, VP of associate experience for Walmart U.S. “This change, along with previous wage investments, parental leave, adoption and other benefits, is another important step on our journey to be the employer of choice.” Holler added more than 300,000 of the company’s hourly associates currently have perfect attendance records. “Our associates told us they wanted to be rewarded for their dedication, and we couldn’t agree more,” he observed.

As well as a cash incentive for good attendance, Walmart launched a Protected PTO program, which hourly associates a bank of time to draw from when they unexpectedly can’t come to work. Additionally, absences covered by Protected PTO don’t affect an associate’s attendance record. Employees in most locations can earn up to 48 hours of Protected PTO a year, and this time can be used to cover an unplanned absence.

Last year, Walmart introduced My Walmart Schedule, which enables associates to trade shifts with a co-worker, providing an easy way for those who want them to pick up extra hours and save paid time off.

