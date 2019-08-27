Big Y Associates Gain Access to Higher Education via Internet

Independent grocer Big Y Foods Inc. has joined Champlain College Online’s truED Alliance Program, enabling the retailer’s more than 12,000 employees to have access to 60-plus degree and certificate programs offered by the regionally accredited online college, at a reduced cost.

According to the grocer and the nonprofit private college, the academic programs will help the associates advance their knowledge and careers, and aid Big Y’s ongoing regional growth.

“We’re thrilled to work with Big Y on the professional development of their employees,” said Melissa Marcello, associate VP of Burlington, Vt.-based Champlain College Online. “We’re excited to see the success of their students as they participate in our programs and apply their knowledge to the workforce, strengthening the business as a whole.”

The college offers bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees in such fields as business administration, and graduate certificates in business, accounting, human relations and organization development, as well as in technology-focused fields like information system management. The small courses are taught by industry practitioners who pay personal attention to each student, and focus on critical thinking and problem solving over textbook learning. Students work closely with both their academic and career advisers to ensure the successful completion of their studies in alignment with their career goals.

“We are very excited to partner with Champlain College and offer our employees a way to further their education at a reduced price,” noted Aimee Diliberto, manager of engagement and inclusion at Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y.

Through the truED Alliance Program, Champlain works closely with more than 60 public-sector, nonprofit and private-sector organizations to address the cybersecurity skills gap and other current workforce challenges. Champlain students seek to acquire career-focused skills and knowledge via accelerated online classes, relevant and applicable coursework, immersive labs, and engaging discussions.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Big Y operates 82 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, encompassing 70 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations. The company is No. 36 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.