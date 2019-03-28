Walmart Renames Associate Education Benefits Platform Live Better U

Walmart Inc. has rebranded its lifelong learning offerings as Live Better U, according to a blog post by Julie Murphy EVP of people, Walmart U.S.

“Live Better U provides a platform that brings our suite of education benefits together to make it easier for all associates to learn about and access the options designed to help them unlock their future,” explained Murphy in her post. “Live Better U also references our company’s mission, underscoring that it applies to our associates, too.”

Supporting associate education at every level, the platform includes the mega-retailer’s $1-a-day college program; cost-free high school education for associates and eligible family members; and discounts on higher-education programs, such as master’s degrees and foreign-language learning, all in partnership with Denver–based Guild Education.

Further, as Live Better U is part of the mega-retailer’s broader Walmart Academy development program, associates can earn college credit for training received on the job. According to Murphy, “Hundreds of thousands of associates have already undergone skills training equivalent to more than $317 million in college credits.”

Since the company joined forces with Guild last year, more than 4,500 Walmart associates from all 50 states have enrolled in at least one of the programs, a number that Murphy said was likely to grow.

“Live Better U will continue to evolve and expand with the needs of our business and interest of our associates,” she added.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.