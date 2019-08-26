NGA Foundation Grants Scholarships to Supermarket Industry Aspirants

The NGA Foundation has awarded $71,000 in scholarship funding for the 2019-20 academic year to 16 students pursuing supermarket industry careers.

“The NGA Foundation is committed to preparing students for the future,” noted Matt Ott, executive director of the Arlington, Va.-based organization. “This class of scholarship recipients represent the best of the supermarket industry, and I look forward to seeing their achievements as they complete their education and ultimately transition into the workforce.”

Since 1990, the NGA Foundation and its affiliates have provided more than $1 million in scholarships to students preparing for careers in the supermarket industry.

The 2019 NGA Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Thomas K. Zaucha Asparagus Club Scholarship: Jake Frye, a senior at Western Michigan University, working toward a degree in food and CPG marketing, who has also been on the executive board for the Food Marketing Association for the past year, holding the roles of social events director and internal recruiting director

Asparagus Club Scholarships: Allison Buckingham, who works at Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Perelandra Natural Foods and is pursuing her Ph.D. in behavioral nutrition at Teachers College, Columbia University; Garret Gardner, who works at Providence, R.I.-based UNFI and is pursuing his MBA at Niagara University, where he also received his bachelor’s degree in marketing, with a concentration in food and CPG; Samantha McGrath, a student at Western Michigan University and president of the Food Marketing Association; Tina Moore, a student at Sonoma State University and a corporate kitchen support coordinator for Woodland, Calif.-based Nugget Market; and Natalie Regula, a student at the University of Findlay who works at an on-campus business agency, Oiler 10

Bob Richardson Legacy Scholarship: Dana Kelly, who works at Orrville, Ohio-based JM Smucker Co. as a national account manager and is pursuing an MBA at Boston College

Charlie and Becky Bray Legacy Scholarship: Chelsea Cubero, a student at the University of Southern California who works at Portland, Ore.-based Fred Meyer, a Kroger banner

Roger Collins Leadership Scholarship: Kobi Coleman, a student at Southeastern Oklahoma University who works at Antlers, Okla.-based Pruett’s Food Inc.

Fiserv Technology Legacy Scholarships: Jenny Le, who is pursuing her MBA in marketing and finance at Columbia Business School and is interested in working at the intersection of grocery retail and technology, and Meagan Hauser, a student at the University of Southern California who works for Deerfield, Ill.-based Mondelēz International

FMS Solutions Legacy Scholarship: Kylee Schultz, a student at Niagara University who works at Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets as a service team leader

Kimberly-Clark Corp. Legacy Scholarship: Dymon Saunders, a sophomore finance major at Old Dominion University who works at Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion, an Ahold Delhaize USA banner

Peter and Jody Larkin Legacy Scholarship: Sydney Decker, a student at the University of Vermont who works at Healthy Living Market and Café, with locations in Burlington, Vt., and Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Mondelēz International Legacy Scholarship: Jake DeJulio, a graduate student at Western Michigan University completing his MBA

Women Grocers of America (WGA) Mary Macey Scholarship: Tiffany Crandell, a student at Arizona State University, W.P. Carey School of Business who works at Hackettstown, N.J.-based Mars Wrigley Confectionery