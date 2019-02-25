NGA Establishes Inaugural Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service

The National Grocers Association (NGA) revealed the establishment of the Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service during the opening keynote session of The NGA Show, taking place Feb. 24-26 in San Diego. Named in honor of NGA President and CEO Peter Larkin, who will retire at the end of the year, the award will go annually to an independent grocer or wholesaler for its dedication and commitment to the communities it serves. Larkin was appointed to his current role in 2010.

Larkin’s retirement from NGA will cap a nearly 40-year career in the supermarket industry. During Larkin’s tenure at the organization, it has experienced growth in retail and wholesale membership as well as member engagement in share groups and committees, and in attendance at The NGA show.

Additionally, NGA’s government relations and advocacy efforts have expanded and produced numerous wins for independent grocers under Larkin’s leadership, and the NGA Grocers Political Action Committee, which launched during Larkin’s term, has helped support candidates for Congress who champion important policies to Main Street grocers. He has also revitalized the NGA Foundation, which focuses on programs and services that support store associates and the next generation of the independent supermarket industry.

"Peter’s passion for our industry and the independent grocer is unwavering, but it’s the independent grocer’s commitment and service to their community that he is most proud of," said Cheryl Sommer, chair of NGA board of directors and owner of Santa Fe, N.M.-based independent grocer Kaune’s Neighborhood Market, during the opening keynote.

Larkin's immediate predecessor as NGA president and CEO, Thomas K. Zaucha, also has an award named for him, bestowed on honorees for entrepreneurial excellence. This year's winner of the award is Trygve "Trig" Solberg, of T.A. Solberg Co. Inc., who operates eight supermarkets, among other retail businesses.