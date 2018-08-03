Dollar General Introduces Parental Leave, Adoption Assistance

Dollar General is offering new paid parental leave and adoption assistance benefits for eligible full- and part-time employees across all retail, distribution and corporate locations.

Effective April 1, the company’s parental leave policy will provide employees two weeks of paid time off for qualifying parental leave. Birth mothers will receive eight weeks of paid time off, comprising two weeks of qualifying paid parental leave and an additional six weeks of qualifying paid maternity leave.

Moreover, the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based retailer will now provide up to $4,000 in adoption assistance.

“Through these additional benefits, Dollar General is building on its mission of Serving Others and its operating priority to invest in its people as a competitive advantage,” said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos. “The paid parental leave and adoption assistance benefits will support our employees and their families with financial assistance during the exciting time of welcoming a child.”

Dollar General Corp. operates 14,321 stores in 44 states as of Nov. 3, 2017.